Netflix in talks for ‘Anna O’ series adaptation

April 03, 2024 03:42 pm | Updated 03:42 pm IST

Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television have acquired the rights to Matthew Blake’s debut crime thriller novel Anna O, reported Deadline. Reports say Netflix is setting up the series adaptation.

Blake is set to executive produce the project alongside Berlanti Productions.’ Greg Berlanti, Sarah Shechter and Leigh Redman. Anna O revolves around the investigation of Dr Benedict Picture, who is an expert in sleep-related homicide, into the case of Anna O, the murderer of two people four years ago, and is yet to wake up still.

This will be another high profile series from Berlanti Productions./Warner Bros. Television after You, which is set for its fifth and final season. Berlanti Productions is also producing the supernatural series Dead Boy Detectives at Netflix.

Blake’s book Anna O was published on January 2, 2024 by Harper Collins US/Harper Canada, and the book received rave reviews. Blake was associated with politics before becoming a full-time writer.

