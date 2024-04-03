ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix in talks for ‘Anna O’ series adaptation

April 03, 2024 03:42 pm | Updated 03:42 pm IST

‘Anna O’ is a crime thriller novel written by Matthew Blake and published on January 2, 2024

The Hindu Bureau

The cover of the crime thriller ‘Anna O’, written by Matthew Blake. | Photo Credit: Amazon.In

Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television have acquired the rights to Matthew Blake’s debut crime thriller novel Anna O, reported Deadline. Reports say Netflix is setting up the series adaptation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix announces fifth and final season of 'You'

Blake is set to executive produce the project alongside Berlanti Productions.’ Greg Berlanti, Sarah Shechter and Leigh Redman. Anna O revolves around the investigation of Dr Benedict Picture, who is an expert in sleep-related homicide, into the case of Anna O, the murderer of two people four years ago, and is yet to wake up still.

This will be another high profile series from Berlanti Productions./Warner Bros. Television after You, which is set for its fifth and final season. Berlanti Productions is also producing the supernatural series Dead Boy Detectives at Netflix.

ALSO READ:Lukas Gage boards cast of HBO Max series ‘Dead Boy Detectives’

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Blake’s book Anna O was published on January 2, 2024 by Harper Collins US/Harper Canada, and the book received rave reviews. Blake was associated with politics before becoming a full-time writer.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US