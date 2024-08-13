ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix greenlights ‘Ghostbusters’ animated series

Published - August 13, 2024 12:01 pm IST

Backed by Sony Pictures Animation the animated series will be tonally in line with the recent ‘Ghostbusters’ films

PTI

Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon, Kristen Wiig and Leslie Jones in a still from 2016’s ‘Ghostbusters’ | Photo Credit: HOPPER STONE

Streaming service Netflix has ordered an animated series set in the world of the blockbuster Ghostbusters films.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Variety, the show will be written and executive produced by Elliott Kalan.

The animated series, which was first rumoured to be in development in 2022, will be tonally in line with the recent Ghostbusters films.

ADVERTISEMENT

The series is backed by Sony Pictures Animation, with Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan of Ghost Corps serving as executive producers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Ernie Hudson on the future of ‘Ghostbusters’: I’d love to see ghostbusting happen in India

The Ghostbusters franchise began in 1984 with the release of the original Ghostbusters movie, directed by Ivan Reitman and written by Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis. The film starred Bill Murray, Aykroyd, Ramis, and Ernie Hudson as parapsychologists who start a ghost-catching business in New York City. It was followed by a 1989 sequel.

In 2016, a reboot was released, directed by Paul Feig. The movie featured an all-female team of Ghostbusters, played by Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, and Leslie Jones.

In 2021, Jason Reitman, son of Ivan Reitman, co-wrote and directed Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which served as a direct sequel to the original two movies, focusing on a new generation of Ghostbusters while paying homage to the original cast and storyline.

Its sequel, titled Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, came out in theatres in March this year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US