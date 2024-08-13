GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Netflix greenlights ‘Ghostbusters’ animated series

Backed by Sony Pictures Animation the animated series will be tonally in line with the recent ‘Ghostbusters’ films

Published - August 13, 2024 12:01 pm IST

PTI
Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon, Kristen Wiig and Leslie Jones in a still from 2016’s ‘Ghostbusters’

Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon, Kristen Wiig and Leslie Jones in a still from 2016’s ‘Ghostbusters’ | Photo Credit: HOPPER STONE

Streaming service Netflix has ordered an animated series set in the world of the blockbuster Ghostbusters films.

According to Variety, the show will be written and executive produced by Elliott Kalan.

The animated series, which was first rumoured to be in development in 2022, will be tonally in line with the recent Ghostbusters films.

The series is backed by Sony Pictures Animation, with Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan of Ghost Corps serving as executive producers.

Ernie Hudson on the future of ‘Ghostbusters’: I’d love to see ghostbusting happen in India

The Ghostbusters franchise began in 1984 with the release of the original Ghostbusters movie, directed by Ivan Reitman and written by Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis. The film starred Bill Murray, Aykroyd, Ramis, and Ernie Hudson as parapsychologists who start a ghost-catching business in New York City. It was followed by a 1989 sequel.

In 2016, a reboot was released, directed by Paul Feig. The movie featured an all-female team of Ghostbusters, played by Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, and Leslie Jones.

In 2021, Jason Reitman, son of Ivan Reitman, co-wrote and directed Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which served as a direct sequel to the original two movies, focusing on a new generation of Ghostbusters while paying homage to the original cast and storyline.

Its sequel, titled Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, came out in theatres in March this year.

English cinema / World cinema

