Netflix faces legal battle as court denies dismissal bid in ‘Inventing Anna’ defamation lawsuit

A setback for Netflix as the streaming giant loses its bid to dismiss a defamation lawsuit tied to the hit series, Inventing Anna. The lawsuit, brought forth by Rachel DeLoache Williams, a former friend of the infamous con artist Anna Sorokin, accuses Netflix of portraying her falsely and defaming her character, according to reports from Variety.
In the Netflix original, Williams is depicted as abandoning Sorokin during a trip to Morocco and betraying her to authorities, among other negative characterizations. Williams claims that these portrayals, amounting to 16 separate instances, misrepresent her as “snobbish,” “unethical,” and “greedy.”