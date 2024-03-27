ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix faces legal battle as court denies dismissal bid in ‘Inventing Anna’ defamation lawsuit

March 27, 2024 12:44 pm | Updated 12:44 pm IST

A former friend of con artist Anna Sorokin was allowed to proceed with a defamation lawsuit against Netflix over the Shonda Rhimes Netflix miniseries, ‘Inventing Anna’

The Hindu Bureau

Julia Garner as Anna Sorokin in ‘Inventing Anna’ | Photo Credit: NICOLE RIVELLI/NETFLIX

A setback for Netflix as the streaming giant loses its bid to dismiss a defamation lawsuit tied to the hit series, Inventing Anna. The lawsuit, brought forth by Rachel DeLoache Williams, a former friend of the infamous con artist Anna Sorokin, accuses Netflix of portraying her falsely and defaming her character, according to reports from Variety.

In the Netflix original, Williams is depicted as abandoning Sorokin during a trip to Morocco and betraying her to authorities, among other negative characterizations. Williams claims that these portrayals, amounting to 16 separate instances, misrepresent her as “snobbish,” “unethical,” and “greedy.”

ALSO READ
Who is Anna Sorokin, the subject of the new Netflix series ‘Inventing Anna’?

Netflix had argued that the show’s creators, including Shonda Rhimes, should be granted artistic license and protected by the First Amendment. They contended that the depiction of Williams was an opinion rather than a statement of fact and was consistent with Williams’ own account.

However, Chief Judge Colm F. Connolly disagreed, finding that some of the characterizations in the series could indeed cross the line into defamation. He pointed out that whether Sorokin was truly in distress in Morocco and whether Williams abandoned her at that point could be proven true or false, making it a question of fact.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Julia Garner boards Leigh Whannell’s ‘Wolf Man’

Williams has argued that the series was too sympathetic to Sorokin, portraying her as an anti-hero rather than the criminal she is convicted to be. She alleges that her character was transformed from a victim into a foil, distorting reality.

The ruling allows Williams to proceed with her lawsuit, indicating a potential legal battle ahead for Netflix over the portrayal of real-life events in its content. The plaintiff’s attorney has already initiated legal actions, serving subpoenas on Sorokin and on Katie Lowes, the actor who portrays Williams in the series.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

English cinema / television

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US