Netflix drops trailer, announces premiere date of Korean series ‘Doona!’

Directed by Lee Jung-hyo, ‘Doona!’, starring Suzy and Yang Se-jong, is a coming-of-age romantic drama

October 04, 2023 04:02 pm | Updated 04:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Suzy in ‘Doona!’

Suzy in ‘Doona!’ | Photo Credit: Netflix K-content/YouTube

Netflix has dropped the trailer of Doona!. The Korean show, starring K-pop star Suzy and Yang Se-jong, will premiere on October 20.

Lee Jung-hyo, who made the hit Korean series, Crash Landing on You, is the director of Doona!. The series is touted to be a coming-of-age drama. It is set to tell a romantic tale between a freshman college student (essayed by Yang Se-jong) and a female pop idol (Suzy).

Suzy was previously seen in Start-up, Anna, and Uncontrollably Fond. Doona! is adapted from the webtoon Lee Doona, written by Min Song-a and published by Naver Webtoon. CJ ENM’s Dragon, Showrunners and Naver’s Studio N have produced the series.

