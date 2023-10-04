Netflix drops trailer, announces premiere date of Korean series ‘Doona!’

October 04, 2023 04:02 pm | Updated 04:03 pm IST

Netflix has dropped the trailer of Doona!. The Korean show, starring K-pop star Suzy and Yang Se-jong, will premiere on October 20.

You jumped into my life, changed everything, and it's driving me crazy....I hope you never leave.



From the director of Crash Landing on You, Suzy and Yang Se-jong star in Doona. Premiering October 20 pic.twitter.com/7n9OqeWkpl — Netflix (@netflix) October 4, 2023

Lee Jung-hyo, who made the hit Korean series, Crash Landing on You, is the director of Doona!. The series is touted to be a coming-of-age drama. It is set to tell a romantic tale between a freshman college student (essayed by Yang Se-jong) and a female pop idol (Suzy).

Suzy was previously seen in Start-up, Anna, and Uncontrollably Fond. Doona! is adapted from the webtoon Lee Doona, written by Min Song-a and published by Naver Webtoon. CJ ENM’s Dragon, Showrunners and Naver’s Studio N have produced the series.