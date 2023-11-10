Netflix drops teaser of ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’

November 10, 2023 04:42 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST

The teaser of the much-awaited live-action series version of Avatar: The Last Airbenderis out. The story is about Aang, who learns to master the four elements (Water, Earth, Fire and Air) to restore balance to a world facing a threat by the Fire Nation.

The first eight episodes of the series will premiere on Netflix on February 22, 2024. The official description of the series reads, ““Water. Earth. Fire. Air. The four nations once lived in harmony, with the Avatar, master of all four elements, keeping peace between them. But everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked and wiped out the Air Nomads, the first step taken by the firebenders towards conquering the world. With the current incarnation of the Avatar yet to emerge, the world has lost hope. But like a light in the darkness, hope springs forth when Aang (Gordon Cormier), a young Air Nomad — and the last of his kind — reawakens to take his rightful place as the next Avatar.

Alongside his newfound friends Sokka (Ian Ousley) and Katara (Kiawentiio), siblings and members of the Southern Water Tribe, Aang embarks on a fantastical, action-packed quest to save the world and fight back against the fearsome onslaught of Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim). But with a driven Crown Prince Zuko (Dallas Liu) determined to capture them, it won’t be an easy task. They’ll need the help of the many allies and colorful characters they meet along the way.”

The Last Airbender also stars Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as General Iroh, Ken Leung as Commander Zhao, and Elizabeth Yu as Princess Azula. Roseanne Liang will direct the series alongside Goi, Raisani and Jet Wilkinson. Albert Kim is the showrunner, executive producer and writer. Dan Lin, Lindsey Liberatore, Jabbar Raisani and Michael Goi are the other executive producers. The series is the live-action version of the Nickelodeon animated series which ran for three seasons, starting in 2005.

