Netflix developing feature film, animated series versions of ‘Gears of War’ video game

The announcement comes on the video game franchise’s 16th anniversary. The first "Gears of War" game came out on November 7, 2006

PTI
November 08, 2022 17:52 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Bestselling Xbox video game ‘Gears of War’ is getting the Netflix treatment

Bestselling Xbox video game "Gears of War" is getting the Netflix treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streamer announced that it will adapt the sci-fi shooter game into a feature film, followed by an adult animation series.

The announcement comes on the video game franchise’s 16th anniversary. The first "Gears of War" game came out on November 7, 2006.

For the live-action adaptations, Netflix has partnered with The Coalition, the Canadian game developer behind the franchise.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"Gears of War" has one of the most critically-acclaimed games of the gaming world and enjoys a passionate fanbase. It is set in a society divided and facing total extinction by the Locust, a monstrous threat from below.

Delta Squad, a ragtag fireteam led by disgraced sergeant Marcus Fenix, is now charged with leading humanity’s last stand.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

"Gears of War" has sold over 40 million copies across six instalments and spinoffs.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app