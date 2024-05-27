ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos says ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ would have been “just as big” on Netflix

Published - May 27, 2024 02:00 pm IST

Sarandos dismissed the notion that the size of the screen impacts a movie’s success

The Hindu Bureau

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos in Mumbai | Photo Credit: VIVEK BENDRE

In a recent interview with the New York Times, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos asserted that last year’s blockbuster hits Barbie and Oppenheimer would have drawn equally massive audiences on the streaming platform as they did in theaters. Sarandos dismissed the notion that the size of the screen impacts a movie’s success, stating, “There’s no reason to believe that the movie itself is better in any size of screen.”

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Barbenheimer’: Why the ‘Barbie’ vs ‘Oppenhemier’ phenomenon is a movie event for the ages

Sarandos’s comments come in the wake of an impressive box office run for both films. Barbie, produced by Warner Bros., raked in $1.44 billion globally, while Universal’s Oppenheimer earned $951 million. The simultaneous release of these two films even gave rise to the cultural phenomenon known as ‘Barbenheimer.’

Indian movies, shows clock over 1 billion views on Netflix in 2023, ‘Jaane Jaan’ most-watched film

When asked if certain types of content might not align with Netflix’s platform, Sarandos responded, “Both of those movies would be great for Netflix. They definitely would have enjoyed just as big an audience on Netflix.” His assertion challenges the traditional belief that blockbuster films are best suited for theatrical releases due to the immersive experience offered by larger screens.

Sarandos elaborated on the adaptability of content across different viewing formats, highlighting that old classics are being consumed on smaller devices by younger audiences. “My son’s an editor. He is 28 years old, and he watched Lawrence of Arabia on his phone,” Sarandos noted.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Netflix hits 40 million users for ad-supported plan

In discussing Netflix’s strategic direction following the departure of Scott Stuber as film chairman, Sarandos emphasized the continuing success of the platform’s original content. He reaffirmed Netflix’s commitment to a diverse blend of first-window, second-window, and deep catalog films, stating, “We think that formula works best to entertain the world.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US