Netflix cancels Randall Park, Melissa Fumero's 'Blockbuster'

December 17, 2022 02:35 pm | Updated 02:35 pm IST

The show, which made its debut in November, had a quiet run after its launch and never made it into Netflix’s weekly Top 10

Melissa Fumero, Randall Park in a still from ‘Blockbuster’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

Netflix has pulled the plug on its latest comedy series Blockbuster after just one season.

The show, which made its debut in November, featured Randall Park and Melissa Fumero. The 10-episode comedy was created by Vanessa Ramos, who also served as showrunner and executive producer.

According to Deadline, the show had a quiet run after its launch and never made it into Netflix’s weekly Top 10.

Blockbuster starred Park as Timmy Yoon, an analog dreamer who is in charge of the last operating Blockbuster Video in the United States. Timmy, alongside the rest of his employees, must work to remind their community that the local store can provide the human connection that big corporations can't.

Fumero played the role of Eliza Walker in the show alongside Tyler Alvarez as Carlos Herrera, Madeleine Arthur as Hannah Hadman and Olga Merediz as Connie Serrano.

