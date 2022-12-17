  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup: Top five young players of Qatar 2022

Netflix cancels Randall Park, Melissa Fumero's 'Blockbuster'

The show, which made its debut in November, had a quiet run after its launch and never made it into Netflix’s weekly Top 10

December 17, 2022 02:35 pm | Updated 02:35 pm IST

PTI
Melissa Fumero, Randall Park in a still from ‘Blockbuster’

Melissa Fumero, Randall Park in a still from ‘Blockbuster’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

Netflix has pulled the plug on its latest comedy series Blockbuster after just one season.

The show, which made its debut in November, featured Randall Park and Melissa Fumero. The 10-episode comedy was created by Vanessa Ramos, who also served as showrunner and executive producer.

According to Deadline, the show had a quiet run after its launch and never made it into Netflix’s weekly Top 10.

Blockbuster starred Park as Timmy Yoon, an analog dreamer who is in charge of the last operating Blockbuster Video in the United States. Timmy, alongside the rest of his employees, must work to remind their community that the local store can provide the human connection that big corporations can't.

Fumero played the role of Eliza Walker in the show alongside Tyler Alvarez as Carlos Herrera, Madeleine Arthur as Hannah Hadman and Olga Merediz as Connie Serrano.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema / television

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.