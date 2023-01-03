ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix cancels '1899' after one season

January 03, 2023 12:42 pm | Updated 12:42 pm IST

Co-showrunners and executive producers bo Odar and Friese, who rose to global prominence following the popularity of the hit German series ‘Dark,’ also thanked fans for their love and support

PTI

A still from ‘1899’

"1899", the mystery thriller series from "Dark" creators Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, will not return for a second season on Netflix.

Co-showrunners and executive producers bo Odar and Friese shared the announcement on social media on Monday.

ALSO READ
‘1899’ series review: A dark, riveting mystery drama that loses steam occasionally

"With a heavy heart we have to tell you that '1899' will not be renewed. We would have loved to finish this incredible journey with a 2nd and 3rd season as we did with 'Dark'. But sometimes things don't turn out the way you planned. That's life," the creators said in a joint statement posted on Odar's Instagram account.

The duo, who rose to global prominence following the popularity of the hit German series "Dark", also thanked fans for their love and support.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"We know this will disappoint millions of fans out there. But we want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts that you were a part of this wonderful adventure. We love you. Never forget," they said. 

Friese served as writer and bo Odar directed "1899", billed as a multilingual German period drama that followed a mixed group of European migrants on a fright-filled journey to the US. "When they discover another migrant ship adrift on the open sea, their journey takes an unexpected turn. What they find on board will turn their passage to the promised land into a horrifying nightmare," the logline of the series read.

The eight-episode show starred Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Pietschmann and Miguel Bernardeau.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

English cinema

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US