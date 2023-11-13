ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix announces ‘Terminator: The Anime Series’

November 13, 2023 12:27 pm | Updated November 14, 2023 05:38 pm IST

The upcoming series marks the first animated project for the long-running franchise

The Hindu Bureau

The Terminator franchise, one of Hollywood’s longest-running ones, will now be an animated series on Netflix. As a part of their Geeked Week promotional cycle, the OTT platform announced the new series that’ll be made under the working title Terminator: The Anime Series.

The series, created by Japanese animation studio Production IG, will follow new characters. Helmed by Masashi Kudo, Matt Tomlin is the showrunner, executive producer and writer.

According to an official synopsis, reported by Variety, “2022: A future war has raged for decades between the few human survivors and an endless army of machines. 1997: The AI known as Skynet gained self-awareness and began its war against humanity. Caught between the future and this past is a soldier sent back in time to change the fate of humanity. She arrives in 1997 to protect a scientist named Malcolm Lee who works to launch a new AI system designed to compete with Skynet’s impending attack on humanity. As Malcolm navigates the moral complexities of his creation, he is hunted by an unrelenting assassin from the future which forever alters the fate of his three children.”

The franchise which began with James Cameron’s 1984 film, The Terminator, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton, spans six films, a television series, novels, comics and video games. The upcoming series marks the first animated project. Watch the official announcement video here:

