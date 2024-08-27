GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Netflix announces second season of crime thriller series ‘Kohrra’

Actor Barun Sobti will return for the sophomore chapter of ‘Kohrra’, the Punjab-set police procedural show that has added Mona Singh in a prominent role

Updated - August 27, 2024 12:24 pm IST

Published - August 27, 2024 12:13 pm IST

PTI
A still from ‘Kohrra’.

A still from ‘Kohrra’. | Photo Credit: Netflix India/YouTube

Streaming service Netflix on Tuesday announced the second season of its critically-acclaimed crime thriller series Kohrra. Actor Barun Sobti will return for the sophomore chapter with Mona Singh joining him in the Punjab-set police procedural show, which launched with its smash hit first season in July 2023.

‘Kohrra’ and beyond: The rise of Punjabi cinema

The new season will be directed by showrunner, producer and co-creator Sudip Sharma along with Faisal Rahman. It will be produced by Act Three Productions and Film Squad Productions, Netflix said in a statement.

The second season will mark Sharma’s debut as producer, through the banner Act Three Productions, and director. Kohrra has been more than just a show for us. It’s a piece of our hearts. We’ve poured everything we have into this story, and seeing the love it has received is incredibly moving.

A killing in Punjab: How Netflix’s ‘Kohrra’ came to be

"It’s inspired us to come back with something even more powerful. We’re committed to telling stories that feel real, that reflect the lives of real people with rawness and authenticity, and that’s exactly what you’ll see in the new season on Netflix," Sharma said.

The second season will dive into another murder mystery with family dynamics, interpersonal secrets and the background of fog filled Punjab at the helm. Sobti will reprise his role of Garundi, a young police officer who investigated a murky crime while navigating his personal dreams and dilemmas in the first season.

ALSO READ:‘Kohrra’ series review: Landscape in the mist

The details of Singh's character have been kept under wraps. Kohrra was immensely praised by the viewers as well as critics, who had particularly taken note of actor Suvinder Vicky's turn as the tormented sub-inspector Balbir Singh battling his personal demons while solving the murder of an NRI groom. Gunjit Chopra and Diggi Sisodia are the co-creators of Kohrra, which is also produced by Saurabh Malhotra, Manuj Mittra and Tina Tharwani.

