Netflix announces revenge drama series 'CAT' with Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda in ‘CAT’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

February 22, 2022 14:42 IST

The film marks Hooda’s second collaboration with the streamer after the 2020 hit movie ‘Extraction’

Netflix on Tuesday unveiled a revenge drama series titled "CAT", featuring Randeep Hooda in the lead.

The series, which comes from creator and showrunner Balwinder Singh Janjua, marks Hooda's second collaboration with the streamer after the 2020 hit movie "Extraction".

"CAT" is dubbed as a crime thriller set against the backdrop of the Punjab hinterlands and follows the story of an innocent man, who is thrown into a deep, drug trafficking conspiracy between gang lords, cops and political powers.

"Working with Netflix is always a pleasure. I had a tremendous time during ‘Extraction’ and the love it got me from around the world was phenomenal. ‘CAT’ again has all the elements to appeal to a global audience. It has given me an opportunity to explore new facets as an actor in a simple but intriguing script. Can’t wait to see the audience reaction to the series," the 45-year-old actor said in a statement.

Janjua, who earlier worked as a writer on films such as "Saand Ki Aankh" and "Mubarakan", has co-directed the show with Rupinder Chahal and Anutej Singh.

"With the pace at which our industry is releasing content, it’s very easy to be lost in the herd, but with the industry giant like Netflix backing my passion for creating a series with a subject so close to my heart, I feel truly blessed and lucky. And having the opportunity to work with an exceptional artist like Randeep Hooda is the cherry on top," the creator said.

"CAT" is produced by Movie Tunnel Productions in association with Jelly Bean Entertainment.

Janjua and Chahal have written for the series along with Anil Rodhan and Jimmy Singh.