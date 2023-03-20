ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix announces new series ‘Tooth Pari: When Love Bites’, to premiere next month

March 20, 2023 01:43 pm | Updated 02:13 pm IST - Mumbai

In ‘Tooth Pari: When Love Bites’, Maniktala plays Rumi, a beautiful vampire, and Maheshwari essays the role of Roy, a human dentist

PTI

A still from ‘Tooth Pari: When Love Bites’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tooth Pari: When Love Bites, a romantic fantasy thriller series, is set to start streaming on Netflix from April 20.

Created and directed by Pratim Dasgupta, the Kolkata-set love story stars Tanya Maniktala of A Suitable Boy fame and Shantanu Maheshwari, who made his Hindi cinema debut with Gangubai Kathiawadi.

In Tooth Pari: When Love Bites, Maniktala plays Rumi, a beautiful vampire, and Maheshwari essays the role of Roy, a human dentist.

“Rumi the vampire has broken one of her ‘fangs’ during a hunt. Roy, the fainthearted, boy-next-door ‘human’ dentist is confident he can fix it for her. Sparks fly, and one can’t miss this love story, however impossible it may seem,” read the synopsis issued by the streamer on World Oral Hygiene Day, observed annually on March 20.

Produced by Endemol Shine India, the upcoming series also stars Sikander Kher, Adil Hussain, Revathy, Saswata Chatterjee and Tillotama Shome.

