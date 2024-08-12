ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix announces new crime thriller ‘Sector 36’ starring Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal

Published - August 12, 2024 04:14 pm IST

The film is inspired by true events and follows the mysterious disappearance of children from a local slum

The Hindu Bureau

The poster for Netflix’s ‘Sector 36’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

Netflix is set to release the crime thriller Sector 36 on September 13, marking the directorial debut of Aditya Nimbalkar. The film, inspired by true events, looks at the mysterious disappearance of children from a local slum and follows a police officer’s intense investigation into a sinister series of crimes.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and Jio Studios, Sector 36 features actors Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal and explores themes of power, crime, and social inequality, as the protagonist battles a cunning serial killer while uncovering harrowing secrets that challenge societal norms.

Dinesh Vijan, producer at Maddock Films, expressed enthusiasm about the project, stating, “We are excited to work with Netflix again and on a story like Sector 36 that is an intensely sensory film. For us, it’s a story that we felt was crucial to be told. The film is layered, delving deeply into the human psyche, exploring the hunter and the hunted, the haves and the have-nots. Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal deliver outstanding performances, and we couldn’t be prouder of their work.”

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director of Original Films at Netflix India, praised the film’s impact, saying, “Sector 36 is a chilling story that will linger with you long after it ends. Debut director Aditya Nimbalkar crafts a gripping film, elevated by phenomenal performances from Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal. We believe this film will strike a chord with audiences through its exploration of human behavior and leave them thinking beyond what meets the eye.”

