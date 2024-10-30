ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix announces ‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale’ documentary

Published - October 30, 2024 12:13 pm IST

The documentary captures untold aspects of Nayanthara’s life, showcasing her roles beyond the screen and revealing what drives her success

The Hindu Bureau

A poster for ‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

On November 18, Netflix will premiere Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale, a documentary offering an intimate look into the life of superstar Nayanthara, releasing as a special tribute on her birthday.

Known for her roles across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi cinema, Nayanthara has long guarded her privacy. This exclusive feature peels back the layers of her journey, from humble beginnings to becoming one of South India’s most celebrated icons.

The documentary will capture untold aspects of Nayanthara’s life, showcasing her roles beyond the screen—daughter, sister, partner, mother, and friend—revealing what drives her success.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US