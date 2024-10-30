GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Netflix announces ‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale’ documentary

The documentary captures untold aspects of Nayanthara’s life, showcasing her roles beyond the screen and revealing what drives her success

Published - October 30, 2024 12:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A poster for ‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale’

A poster for ‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

On November 18, Netflix will premiere Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale, a documentary offering an intimate look into the life of superstar Nayanthara, releasing as a special tribute on her birthday.

Known for her roles across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi cinema, Nayanthara has long guarded her privacy. This exclusive feature peels back the layers of her journey, from humble beginnings to becoming one of South India’s most celebrated icons.

The documentary will capture untold aspects of Nayanthara’s life, showcasing her roles beyond the screen—daughter, sister, partner, mother, and friend—revealing what drives her success.

Published - October 30, 2024 12:13 pm IST

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Telugu cinema / documentary films

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.