Netflix announces ‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale’ documentary

On November 18, Netflix will premiere Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale, a documentary offering an intimate look into the life of superstar Nayanthara, releasing as a special tribute on her birthday.

Known for her roles across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi cinema, Nayanthara has long guarded her privacy. This exclusive feature peels back the layers of her journey, from humble beginnings to becoming one of South India’s most celebrated icons.

The documentary will capture untold aspects of Nayanthara’s life, showcasing her roles beyond the screen—daughter, sister, partner, mother, and friend—revealing what drives her success.