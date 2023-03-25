ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix announces fifth and final season of 'You'

March 25, 2023 04:10 pm | Updated 04:10 pm IST

‘You,’ a psychological thriller series, is based on the books by Caroline Kepnes and follows Joe Goldberg, a bookstore manager and serial killer who falls in love and develops an extreme obsession

PTI

Penn Badgley in a still from ‘You’

Netflix has renewed Penn Badgley-starrer series "You" for a fifth and final season.

The streamer shared the news on its social media handles and said the fifth season of the stalker drama will debut on its platform in 2024.

"Brace yourself for Joe Goldberg's final chapter. You will return for a fifth and final season in 2024!" Netflix tweeted.

For the finale season, executive producers Michael Foley and Justin W Lo will be serving as co-showrunners, reported entertainment news website Variety.

They take over for Sera Gamble, who originally developed "You" with Greg Berlanti, and ran the show for its first four seasons.

In a statement, Gamble said working on the show alongside a team of "writers, producers, directors, cast and crew" has been an "honour and ridiculously fun".

"I feel lucky to have worked with an artist as gifted and thoughtful as Penn Badgely. I’m proud of what we’ve all accomplished and feel privileged to pass the torch. I’m excited to watch and support the ‘You’ team as they bring Joe Goldberg’s journey to its delightfully twisted conclusion," she said.

"You", a psychological thriller series, is based on the books by Caroline Kepnes and follows Joe Goldberg, a bookstore manager and serial killer who falls in love and develops an extreme obsession.

The show's fourth season recently debuted on Netflix. The streamer had split the fourth chapter into two parts with the first half of its 10-episode season dropping February 9 and the second returning a month later.

