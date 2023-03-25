HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Netflix announces fifth and final season of 'You'

‘You,’ a psychological thriller series, is based on the books by Caroline Kepnes and follows Joe Goldberg, a bookstore manager and serial killer who falls in love and develops an extreme obsession

March 25, 2023 04:10 pm | Updated 04:10 pm IST

PTI
Penn Badgley in a still from ‘You’

Penn Badgley in a still from ‘You’

Netflix has renewed Penn Badgley-starrer series "You" for a fifth and final season.

The streamer shared the news on its social media handles and said the fifth season of the stalker drama will debut on its platform in 2024.

ALSO READ
‘You’ Season 4 Part 2 review: The latest instalment of this psychological thriller is unimaginative with its plot points

"Brace yourself for Joe Goldberg's final chapter. You will return for a fifth and final season in 2024!" Netflix tweeted.

For the finale season, executive producers Michael Foley and Justin W Lo will be serving as co-showrunners, reported entertainment news website Variety.

They take over for Sera Gamble, who originally developed "You" with Greg Berlanti, and ran the show for its first four seasons.

In a statement, Gamble said working on the show alongside a team of "writers, producers, directors, cast and crew" has been an "honour and ridiculously fun".

"I feel lucky to have worked with an artist as gifted and thoughtful as Penn Badgely. I’m proud of what we’ve all accomplished and feel privileged to pass the torch. I’m excited to watch and support the ‘You’ team as they bring Joe Goldberg’s journey to its delightfully twisted conclusion," she said.

"You", a psychological thriller series, is based on the books by Caroline Kepnes and follows Joe Goldberg, a bookstore manager and serial killer who falls in love and develops an extreme obsession.

The show's fourth season recently debuted on Netflix. The streamer had split the fourth chapter into two parts with the first half of its 10-episode season dropping February 9 and the second returning a month later.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.