Netflix announces docu-series ‘The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth’

January 29, 2024

Netflix India has announced a docu-series on the infamous Sheena Bora murder case. Directed by Uraaz Bahl and Shaana Levy, the true-lifer is titled The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth. It will stream on the platform from February 23, 2024.

Indrani Mukerjea is a former media executive and co-founder of INX media. In 2015, she was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and murdering her daughter Sheena Bora. Her then husband, media baron Peter Mukerjea, was a co-accused in the case.

After over six years in jail, Indrani was granted bail by the Supreme Court in 2022.

According to a press note, the docu-series will feature Indrani Mukerjea, her children Vidhie Mukherjea and Mikhail Bora, veteran journalists and lawyers spotlighting “dysfunctional family dynamics and complex motivations.” It claims to feature, for the first time, ‘unsettling’ call recordings between Indrani, Peter, and Rahul Mukerjea and unseen images of the family.