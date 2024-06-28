ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix announces comedy series ‘Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper’

Published - June 28, 2024 01:04 pm IST

Produced by Ram Sampath, the series stars Manav Kaul and Tillotama Shome as its leads

The Hindu Bureau

Manav Kaul as Tribhuvan Mishra in ‘Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper’

Netflix India has announced its new comedy series, Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper, starring Manav Kaul and Tillotama Shome. The series follows an an ordinary man’s journey as he stumbles into a world of comedic mishaps and becomes the target of a dangerous gang of halwaais (confectioners).

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Maharaj’ movie review: Junaid Khan’s debut film means well, runs dull

Shweta Basu Prasad, Sumit Gulati, Naresh Gosain, Naina Sareen, Faisal Malik and Ashok Pathak are also part of the cast.

The series is produced by music composer Ram Sampath and directed by Amrit Raj with Puneet Krishna. Krishna also serves as the writer and showrunner.

“Tribhuvan Mishra’s transformation, driven by desperation and the need to survive, gave us a rich canvas to play with themes of ethics, survival, and those tricky unintended consequences. Writing this series was all about striking the perfect balance between humour and the serious choices he has to make. I can’t wait for everyone to meet Tribhuvan and his crazy world. Our amazing ensemble cast really brought all the characters to life, adding so much depth and authenticity,” Krishna said in a statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
‘Kota Factory’ Season 3 review: The fault in our factories

Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper will stream on Netflix from July 18.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US