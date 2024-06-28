GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Netflix announces comedy series ‘Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper’

Produced by Ram Sampath, the series stars Manav Kaul and Tillotama Shome as its leads

Published - June 28, 2024 01:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Manav Kaul as Tribhuvan Mishra in ‘Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper’

Netflix India has announced its new comedy series, Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper, starring Manav Kaul and Tillotama Shome. The series follows an an ordinary man’s journey as he stumbles into a world of comedic mishaps and becomes the target of a dangerous gang of halwaais (confectioners).

‘Maharaj’ movie review: Junaid Khan’s debut film means well, runs dull

Shweta Basu Prasad, Sumit Gulati, Naresh Gosain, Naina Sareen, Faisal Malik and Ashok Pathak are also part of the cast.

The series is produced by music composer Ram Sampath and directed by Amrit Raj with Puneet Krishna. Krishna also serves as the writer and showrunner.

“Tribhuvan Mishra’s transformation, driven by desperation and the need to survive, gave us a rich canvas to play with themes of ethics, survival, and those tricky unintended consequences. Writing this series was all about striking the perfect balance between humour and the serious choices he has to make. I can’t wait for everyone to meet Tribhuvan and his crazy world. Our amazing ensemble cast really brought all the characters to life, adding so much depth and authenticity,” Krishna said in a statement.

‘Kota Factory’ Season 3 review: The fault in our factories

Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper will stream on Netflix from July 18.

