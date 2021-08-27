Netflix announces ‘Call My Agent: Bollywood’

The dramedy is set to host a star studded cast including Aahana Kumra, Ayush Mehra, Rajat Kapoor and Soni Razdan in lead roles

Netflix is all set to premiere ‘Call My Agent: Bollywood’, the Indian adaptation of the popular French series ‘Dix Pour Cent’, produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Banijay Asia.

Four savvy, street smart talent agents manage fragile star egos and real human emotions to save their agency from closure after the sudden death of the founder. Catch the first glimpse of these four legends in this video as they strut out to rule the world.

The funny take on the world of showbiz is written by Abbas and Hussein Dalal and directed by Shaad Ali. The dramedy is set to host a star studded cast including Aahana Kumra, Ayush Mehra, Rajat Kapoor and Soni Razdan in lead roles. Audiences will also see an array of Bollywood personalities make a guest appearance in the series.

Commenting on the development, Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment, said, “At Applause, it has been our endeavour to curate and create the best stories from across the world. Call My Agent: Bollywood is a show that has been delightfully reimagined to showcase the colourful world of Bollywood through humour and heartwarming emotions. We are ecstatic to collaborate with Netflix to bring Call My Agent to Indian and global audiences.”