Netflix announces 18 Tamil titles set to stream post-theatrical run in 2023

January 17, 2023 01:11 pm | Updated 01:14 pm IST

Streaming platform Netflix, on the auspicious occasion of Pongal on Monday, announced 18 films that are part of its licensed Tamil content for the year 2023. All 18 will stream on Netflix after they complete their theatrical run.

From Ajith Kumar’s upcoming film with Vignesh Shivan ( AK62) to Vikram’s film with Pa Ranjith, Thangalaan, the list has many highlight titles. The streaming platform on Monday also tweeted that there’s one more title in their kitty that will be announced soon, and fans have enough reason to speculate that this is Vijay’s much-anticipated next with Lokesh Kanagaraj ( Thalapathy 67)

Sharing details about the upcoming line-up, Monika Shergill, VP of Content at Netflix, shares, “Our audience has a huge appetite for locally authentic and global stories across India and we want to give them more of what they love. Films like Beast, Doctor and Gatta Kusthi were enjoyed and created conversations among our audiences globally and we’re confident that our new line-up of Tamil films will have the same effect. The slate presents a variety of films across multiple genres and highlights the bounty of creative talent from South India and with the work that we do behind the scenes around our dubbing and subtitles, we’re pleased to make these films accessible to wider audiences across India and every corner of the world.”

Here’s the complete list:

AK 62 - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada - Lyca Productions

ChandraMukhi 2 - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada - Lyca Productions

Production No. 20 - Tamil - Lyca Productions

Production No. 24 - Tamil - Lyca Productions

Production No. 18 - Tamil - Lyca Productions

Naai Sekar Returns - Tamil - Lyca Productions

Aaryan - Tamil, Telugu - Vishnu Vishal Studios

Gatta Kusthi - Tamil, Telugu - Vishnu Vishal Studios / RT Teamworks

Iraivan - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi - Passion Studios

Iragapatru - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada - Potential Studios LLP

Japan - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada - Dream Warrior Pictures

Jigar Thanda Double X - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi - Stone Bench Films

Maamannan - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada - Red Giant Movies

Revolver Rita - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada - The Route / Passion Studios

Thalaikoothal - Tamil - YNOT Studios

Thangalaan - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi - Studio Green

Vaathi - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada - Sithara Entertainments/Srikara Studios/ Fortune Four Cinemas

Varalaru Mukkiyam - Tamil, Hindi - Super Good Films