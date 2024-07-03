ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix acquires Matt Damon, Ben Affleck’s ‘RIP’

Published - July 03, 2024 04:12 pm IST

The crime-thriller is written and directed by Joe Carnahan

The Hindu Bureau

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon; the Netflix logo is displayed above its corporate officesvin Los Angeles, California | Photo Credit: Ashley Landis/AP and MARIO TAMA/Getty Images via AFP

We had previously reported that Hollywood stars Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are reuniting in the upcoming crime-thriller RIP, with Joe Carnahan attached to direct. Now, the latest is the streaming giant Netflix has acquired the film from Damon and Affleck’s production company Artists Equity.

Also written by Carnahan, the upcoming crime thriller is set to begin shooting this fall. Specific plot details remain under wraps.

Artists Equity was launched by Damon and Affleck in November 2022, quickly making a name for itself with successful releases. Their first film, Air, debuted in spring 2023 to critical acclaim and impressive box office returns. Following this, the studio produced the documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told for Amazon MGM Studios and the feature Small Things Like These, which premiered at the Berlin Film Festival and earned Emily Watson a Silver Bear for Best Supporting Actress.

RIP marks a swift assembly for Damon and Affleck, who were eager for a new project as Affleck wrapped up production on The Accountant 2. The duo had initially planned to work on another crime thriller, Animals, but scheduling conflicts postponed that venture, paving the way for RIP. Meanwhile, Carnahan is best known for his work on Narc and Smokin’ Aces.

