ADVERTISEMENT

‘Nesippaya’: First look of Vishnu Varadhan’s film with Aditi Shankar, Akash Murali out

Updated - June 29, 2024 12:03 pm IST

Published - June 29, 2024 12:01 pm IST

‘Nesippaya’ marks the debut of Akash Murali, who is the youngest son of late veteran actor Murali and the younger brother of actor Atharvaa

The Hindu Bureau

First look of ‘Nesippaya’ | Photo Credit: @XBFilmCreators/X

We had previously reported that director Vishnu Varadhan is working on a film titled Nesippaya, starring Aditi Shankar and Akash Murali, the son of late veteran actor Murali. On Saturday, the makers of the film released a special first look of the film.

ADVERTISEMENT

The poster was released at an event held in Chennai that was felicitated by actor Nayanthara. The poster features the two lead actors embracing each other in the backseat of a car.

Written by Vishnu and Neelan Sekar, Nesippaya marks the debut of Akash, who is Murali’s youngest son and actor Atharvaa’s younger brother. The cast of the film also includes Sarath Kumar, Prabhu Ganesan, Khushbu Sundar, Kalki Koechlin, Shiv Panditt and George Kora.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vishnu’s frequent collaborator Yuvan Shankar Raja is handling the film’s music while veteran editor Sreekar Prasad is also on board. Cameron Eric Bryson is in charge of cinematography and Federico Cueva has choreographed the stunts.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The film, shot in Portugal and Spain apart from Bengaluru and Chennai, is bankrolled by Master producer Xavier Britto of XB Film Creators.

Meanwhile, Vishnu will next helm the Hindi film The Bull starring Salman Khan. Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film is said to be a retelling of Operation Cactus.

Karan Johar confirms project with Salman Khan on superstar's 58th birthday
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US