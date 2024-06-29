GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Nesippaya’: First look of Vishnu Varadhan’s film with Aditi Shankar, Akash Murali out

‘Nesippaya’ marks the debut of Akash Murali, who is the youngest son of late veteran actor Murali and the younger brother of actor Atharvaa

Updated - June 29, 2024 12:03 pm IST

Published - June 29, 2024 12:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First look of ‘Nesippaya’

First look of ‘Nesippaya’ | Photo Credit: @XBFilmCreators/X

We had previously reported that director Vishnu Varadhan is working on a film titled Nesippaya, starring Aditi Shankar and Akash Murali, the son of late veteran actor Murali. On Saturday, the makers of the film released a special first look of the film.

The poster was released at an event held in Chennai that was felicitated by actor Nayanthara. The poster features the two lead actors embracing each other in the backseat of a car.

Written by Vishnu and Neelan Sekar, Nesippaya marks the debut of Akash, who is Murali’s youngest son and actor Atharvaa’s younger brother. The cast of the film also includes Sarath Kumar, Prabhu Ganesan, Khushbu Sundar, Kalki Koechlin, Shiv Panditt and George Kora.

Vishnu’s frequent collaborator Yuvan Shankar Raja is handling the film’s music while veteran editor Sreekar Prasad is also on board. Cameron Eric Bryson is in charge of cinematography and Federico Cueva has choreographed the stunts.

The film, shot in Portugal and Spain apart from Bengaluru and Chennai, is bankrolled by Master producer Xavier Britto of XB Film Creators.

Meanwhile, Vishnu will next helm the Hindi film The Bull starring Salman Khan. Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film is said to be a retelling of Operation Cactus.

Karan Johar confirms project with Salman Khan on superstar's 58th birthday

