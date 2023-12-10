HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Neru’ trailer: Mohanlal, Jeethu Joseph promise a riveting legal thriller

Written by Jeethu along with Santhi Mayadevi, the film is set to release in theatres on December 21

December 10, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Mohanlal in a still from ‘Neru’

Mohanlal in a still from ‘Neru’ | Photo Credit: Aashirvad Cinemas/YouTube

The trailer of Neru, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s upcoming film with director Jeethu Joseph, was unveiled by the makers on Sunday. Written by Jeethu along with Santhi Mayadevi, the film is set to release in theatres on December 21.

ALSO READ
‘Malaikottai Vaaliban’ teaser: Mohanlal, Lijo Jose Pellissery keep mystery intact

The trailer promises a thrilling courtroom drama featuring Mohanlal as Vijayamohan, a public prosecutor who is reluctant to take up a case that is set to go to court for trial. “It’s been many years since I attended a trial; I lost that touch. I am not confident anymore,” he says. However, his client (played by Anaswara Rajan) is confident that Vijayamohan can defeat the defendant’s lawyers, played by Priyamani and Siddique. A thrilling trial begins.

Neru also stars Santhi, Jagadish, Ganesh Kumar, Nandu, Aditi Ravi and Harikrishnan. Technicians cinematographer Satheesh Kurup, music director Vishnu Shyam and editor VS Vinayak are once again joining hands with Jeethu after Kooman.

ALSO READ
Jyotika interview: Diya and Dev were my first audience for ‘Kaathal - The Core’

The film is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under his Aashirvaad Cinemas banner. Notably, Mohanlal and Jeethu have previously collaborated for Drishyam, Drishyam 2, 12th Man, and the yet-unreleased Ram: Part 1.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal, last seen in Rajinikanth’s Jailer, Monster and Shaiji Kailas’ Alone, has Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Malaikottai Vaaliban, the Netflix anthology film Olavum Theeravum, Lucifer sequel Empuraan, Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa, Nanda Kishore’s Kannada film Vrushabha, Joshiy’s Rambaan, and his much-awaited directorial debut Barroz in the pipeline.

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.