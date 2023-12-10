‘Neru’ trailer: Mohanlal, Jeethu Joseph promise a riveting legal thriller

December 10, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST

The trailer of Neru, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s upcoming film with director Jeethu Joseph, was unveiled by the makers on Sunday. Written by Jeethu along with Santhi Mayadevi, the film is set to release in theatres on December 21.

The trailer promises a thrilling courtroom drama featuring Mohanlal as Vijayamohan, a public prosecutor who is reluctant to take up a case that is set to go to court for trial. “It’s been many years since I attended a trial; I lost that touch. I am not confident anymore,” he says. However, his client (played by Anaswara Rajan) is confident that Vijayamohan can defeat the defendant’s lawyers, played by Priyamani and Siddique. A thrilling trial begins.

Neru also stars Santhi, Jagadish, Ganesh Kumar, Nandu, Aditi Ravi and Harikrishnan. Technicians cinematographer Satheesh Kurup, music director Vishnu Shyam and editor VS Vinayak are once again joining hands with Jeethu after Kooman.

The film is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under his Aashirvaad Cinemas banner. Notably, Mohanlal and Jeethu have previously collaborated for Drishyam, Drishyam 2, 12th Man, and the yet-unreleased Ram: Part 1.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal, last seen in Rajinikanth’s Jailer, Monster and Shaiji Kailas’ Alone, has Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Malaikottai Vaaliban, the Netflix anthology film Olavum Theeravum, Lucifer sequel Empuraan, Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa, Nanda Kishore’s Kannada film Vrushabha, Joshiy’s Rambaan, and his much-awaited directorial debut Barroz in the pipeline.