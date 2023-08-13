‘Neru’ is the title of Mohanlal’s next with Jeethu Joseph

August 13, 2023 12:51 pm | Updated 12:51 pm IST

We had earlier reported that veteran actor Mohanlal is reuniting with filmmaker Jeethu Joseph for the fifth time for a project. On Saturday, Mohanlal announced on social media that the film is titled as Neru.

Billed as a legal drama, the film is written by Jeethu along with Santhi Mayadevi. Notably, Santhi played a role in Jeethu-Mohanlal’s Drishyam 2.

Technicians cinematographer Satheesh Kurup, music director Vishnu Shyam and editor VS Vinayak are once again joining hands with Jeethu after Kooman. Aashirvad Cinemas is producing the film.

Mohanlal and Jeethu have previously collaborated for Drishyam, Drishyam 2, 12th Man, and the yet-unreleased Ram: Part 1.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal, currently seen in Rajinikanth-Nelson’s Jailer, has Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Malaikottai Vaaliban, Netflix anthology film Olavum Theeravum, and Lucifer sequel Empuraan. He also has his much-awaited directorial debut Barroz in the pipeline.

He will soon begin shooting for Vrushabha, his upcoming multilingual film with Kannada filmmaker Nanda Kishore.

