Selvaraghavan’s ‘Nenjam Marappathillai’ to finally release on March 5

Starring SJ Suryah and Regina Cassandra in the lead, ‘Nenjam Marappathillai’ was supposed to have released in 2016, before it got into production issues

Filmmaker Selvaraghavan’s long-delayed Nenjam Marappathillai will finally see the light of the day. According to latest reports, the film is all set to hit screens on March 5, announced Selvaraghavan on Twitter. “Thank you all for the patience,” he tweeted along with a promo from the film.

Also Read: Get 'First Day First Show', our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

Tipped to be a horror-thriller, the film starring SJ Suryah and Regina Cassandra was supposed to have released in 2016 before it was muddled by production issues. In fact, the film’s trailer sparked interest among fans and the music, too, has been well-received. Earlier to this, there were talks of the film having a direct release on an OTT platform. However, Selvaraghavan has now clarified that the film will release in theatres. Also starring Nandita Sweta and Bobby Simha, the film has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Meanwhile, Selvaraghavan has announced two directorial projects along with his brother, Dhanush. These include Naane Varuven and Aayirathil Oruvan 2. He will be making his debut as an actor in the upcoming Saani Kaayidham, which is being directed by Arun Matheswaran.