Neil Nitin Mukesh on being Johnny

Thriller seems to be the most promising genre for Neil Nitin Mukesh, who has had a roller coaster ride in the film industry. But that does not deter him from trying to create his space in the competitive world. "If I was not a good performer, people would have been forgotten me as I am sure there are many good looking people in the industry. Amitabh Bachchan remains an inspiration and I like Rishi Kapoor a lot. I think he is the only actor who was able to blend different nuances of life in acting," says Nitin, before he opens up on his latest work “Bypass Road”, In the realm whodunit, interestingly, it is written by Neil and is directed by his brother Naman Nitin Mukesh.

Excerpts-:

How was your experience of working in “Bypass Road”?

I think this is the genre I belong to. I started of with ‘Johnny Gaddar’. I have gone back to this genre many times and I find it not many filmmakers are doing it. So my constant approach is to find filmmakers who are making films in the crime thriller space. Having written the film and the fact that it is directed by my younger brother, it was a big high on the creative level as it feels great when you realise your vision. I went all out in its performance, writing, and I am sure that the murder mystery in this film will get people hooked as it is a completely original work. Consciously or unconsciously, in terms of writing, I was inspired by the genre itself, apart from the great masters of thrillers such as Alfred Hitchcock, Agatha Christie, and Sriram Raghavan.

How do see your career after so many years in the industry?

I consider myself to be very lucky to work with people from whom I learnt a lot. One thing I am sure of is that I have earned a good amount of goodwill.

I believe in one thing very strongly that the learning process in an industry like this is never-ending. Everyday technology, platforms, content are changing and I am very happy that I am not stagnant. I am constantly working with people who are teaching me a lot and I think that is very important. The last 12 years were full of success, failures, comebacks, mega big-budget films and everything was great.

Does your approach differ with the budget of the film?

I am very happy with the phase which we are in right now. Here content films are working fantastically. Today if your film has something interesting in it, I am sure people will grab it. It is no more a star-driven industry. It just boils down to how good or bad your film is. I started with a small budget film ‘Johnny Gaddar’ but from there I did ‘New York’. I have balanced my career in a very smart way and mixing both sets of films was a conscious decision. I want my fans to enjoy every kind of cinema we produce. The actor in me never compares films in terms of money and scale.

You are always applauded for your skills as an actor rather than a good looking megastar. Do you think the idea of Hindi film hero is fading or changing?

I would say it’s changing. I was one of the actors in the young generation who had seen this change coming about. I always came up as a character in my films. If I was shy and wanted to project myself only as a hero, I don't think I would have done many of the films I have done including ‘Johnny Gaddar’, ‘Saat Khoon Maaf’, ‘Jail’, etc. People are now saying they are doing something different; I have been doing it since the start of my career.

I am sure new actors are aware of the change too and that is why they are honing their acting skills than concentrating on certain mannerisms or looks. You just need to have conviction as an actor and that is why I never projected myself as a star. For me, looks are always secondary and have to be supported by performance..

Does your process change with different directors?

I like to follow my director's instruction as at the end of the day, it is his baby. But I have enough knowledge about acting to lend my voice without imposing it. As an actor, I know filmmaking is not only about you; it is a collaborative process.