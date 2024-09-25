GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Neetu Chandra shares first look of her produced film ‘Kariyatthi’

‘Kariyatthi’ is set for release early next year

Updated - September 25, 2024 03:15 pm IST

ANI
First look of ‘Kariyatthi’

First look of ‘Kariyatthi’ | Photo Credit: @nituchandrasrivastava

Actor Neetu Chandra is all set to come up with the film Kariyatthi as a producer. The Bhojpuri film Kariyatthi, based on a short story by Saroj Singh, addresses critical societal issues, including skin colour discrimination and female foeticide, while weaving a narrative centred on female foeticide.

She recently unveiled the film's poster. The film stars National School of Drama graduate Annu Priya and Deepak Singh.

As per Neetu, "this film seeks to illuminate pressing societal issues, inspiring change and fostering conversations about discrimination and gender equality."

"My goal is to elevate films in the languages of Bihar and introduce them to a global audience. My region is rich in diverse languages, and I am committed to showcasing their significance and ensuring they receive the recognition they merit," she added.

Director Nitin Neera Chandra also shared what the audience can expect from the film." My objective is to highlight social issues through engaging storytelling that not only captivates audiences but also sparks meaningful conversations. I believe that a film like Kariyatthi has the power to address critical societal challenges in a way that resonates emotionally, prompting viewers to reflect on and discuss these important topics," Nitin said.

Kariyatthi is set for release early next year. Meanwhile, Neetu Chandra is currently in the US touring for her musical show ‘Umraao Jaan’. She was last seen in Sony Motion Pictures franchise Never Back Down Revolt.

Published - September 25, 2024 03:12 pm IST

