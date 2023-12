Neena Gupta and Jackie Shroff team up for ‘Mast Mein Rehne Ka’

December 01, 2023 01:51 pm | Updated 01:51 pm IST

Actors Neena Gupta and Jackie Shroff are coming together for a slice-of-life entertainer titled Mast Mein Rehne Ka. The Prime Video original is written and directed by Vijay Maurya and has been produced by Payal Arora and Maurya under their banner Made in Maurya.

The film, which also stars Abhishek Chauhan, Monika Panwar, Rakhi Sawant and Faisal Malik, will stream on Prime Video from December 8.

A synopsis from the makers reads, “Mast Mein Rehne Ka is a heartwarming narrative delving into the parallel universes of two distinct generations, each navigating its unique reservations and confronting the adversities of life. It is a beautifully crafted story based on universal themes of second chances in love and life, forgiveness, and redemption. The narrative is a touching odyssey, illustrating the profound realization that life is a treasure to be cherished and experienced to its fullest irrespective of age or the curveballs it may throw your way.”

Speaking about the film, Vijay Maurya said, “I believe this movie gives a unique perspective about self-exploration amid life’s intricacies and challenges. The story revolves around diverse characters and entails a series of events that lead them to perceive life in a fresh light, accompanied by newfound companions in the vibrant city of Mumbai. In their quest to lead a life on their own terms, the obstacles experienced by these characters significantly influence their choices and carve the paths to their futures. I’m confident that this story will resonate with a multitude of people, not only within India but across the world.”