HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Neena Gupta and Jackie Shroff team up for ‘Mast Mein Rehne Ka’

The film also stars Abhishek Chauhan, Monika Panwar, Rakhi Sawant and Faisal Malik

December 01, 2023 01:51 pm | Updated 01:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Poster of ‘Mast Mein Rehne Ka’

Poster of ‘Mast Mein Rehne Ka’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actors Neena Gupta and Jackie Shroff are coming together for a slice-of-life entertainer titled Mast Mein Rehne Ka. The Prime Video original is written and directed by Vijay Maurya and has been produced by Payal Arora and Maurya under their banner Made in Maurya.

ALSO READ
Neena Gupta: ‘I observe people all the time’

The film, which also stars Abhishek Chauhan, Monika Panwar, Rakhi Sawant and Faisal Malik, will stream on Prime Video from December 8.

ALSO READ
Neena Gupta joins cast of musical drama 'Hindi-Vindi'

A synopsis from the makers reads, “Mast Mein Rehne Ka is a heartwarming narrative delving into the parallel universes of two distinct generations, each navigating its unique reservations and confronting the adversities of life. It is a beautifully crafted story based on universal themes of second chances in love and life, forgiveness, and redemption. The narrative is a touching odyssey, illustrating the profound realization that life is a treasure to be cherished and experienced to its fullest irrespective of age or the curveballs it may throw your way.”

Speaking about the film, Vijay Maurya said, “I believe this movie gives a unique perspective about self-exploration amid life’s intricacies and challenges. The story revolves around diverse characters and entails a series of events that lead them to perceive life in a fresh light, accompanied by newfound companions in the vibrant city of Mumbai. In their quest to lead a life on their own terms, the obstacles experienced by these characters significantly influence their choices and carve the paths to their futures. I’m confident that this story will resonate with a multitude of people, not only within India but across the world.”

Related Topics

Hindi cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.