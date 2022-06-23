The Tamil-Telugu bilingual has Krithi Shetty playing the female lead

Music legend Ilaiyaraaja will once again collaborate with composer Yuvan Shankar Raja for director Venkat Prabhu’s upcoming film with Telugu star Naga Chaitanya., the makers announced today.

The father-son duo had earlier collaborated for composing Seenu Ramasamy’s Maamanithan, which is slated to hit screens this Friday.

Sharing the update on his social media handles, director Venkat wrote, “A dream come true moment for me!! Joining hands with my uncle (periyappa) #isaignani @ilaiyaraaja for the first time along with my brother @thisisysr for #NC22 #VP11 (sic)“

It was also announced today that the film, tentatively titled NC22, will have actor Krithi Shetty playing the female lead.

The Tamil-Telugu bilingual film is produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under his Srinivasaa Silver Screen production banner.

Further updates regarding the cast and crew of the film are expected to be out soon.