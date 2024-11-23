ADVERTISEMENT

‘NC 24’: Naga Chaitanya announces his next with director Karthik Varma Dandu

Published - November 23, 2024 07:19 pm IST

The new movie will be produced by the banners SVCC and Sukumar Writings

PTI

Poster of ‘NC 24’ and Naga Chaitanya | Photo Credit: @chay_akkineni/X

Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya on Saturday announced his 24th feature film, to be directed by Karthik Varma Dandu. The actor, known for movies such as Premam, Ye Maaya Chesave and Love Story, announced on the occasion of his 38th birthday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Actors Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala are engaged; first pictures out

Calling it “an excavation into mythical thrills and shivers,” Chaitanya shared the film’s poster on Instagram.

The new movie will be produced by the banners SVCC and Sukumar Writings. Dandu, known for directing 2023 hit Virupaksha, also shared the poster of the movie on his Instagram handle.

Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi starrer ‘Thandel’ gets a release date

“Thrilled to kick off my next project with Naga Chaitanya! It’s an honour to team up with my Virupaksha crew once again as we build an exciting new world,” he said. The rest of the film’s cast are expected to be announced soon.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Chaitanya will next star in Thandel, alongside Sai Pallavi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US