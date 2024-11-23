 />

‘NC 24’: Naga Chaitanya announces his next with director Karthik Varma Dandu

The new movie will be produced by the banners SVCC and Sukumar Writings

Published - November 23, 2024 07:19 pm IST

Poster of ‘NC 24’ and Naga Chaitanya

Poster of ‘NC 24’ and Naga Chaitanya | Photo Credit: @chay_akkineni/X

Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya on Saturday announced his 24th feature film, to be directed by Karthik Varma Dandu. The actor, known for movies such as Premam, Ye Maaya Chesave and Love Story, announced on the occasion of his 38th birthday.

Calling it “an excavation into mythical thrills and shivers,” Chaitanya shared the film’s poster on Instagram.

The new movie will be produced by the banners SVCC and Sukumar Writings. Dandu, known for directing 2023 hit Virupaksha, also shared the poster of the movie on his Instagram handle.

“Thrilled to kick off my next project with Naga Chaitanya! It’s an honour to team up with my Virupaksha crew once again as we build an exciting new world,” he said. The rest of the film’s cast are expected to be announced soon.

Chaitanya will next star in Thandel, alongside Sai Pallavi.

