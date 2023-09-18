Nayanthara’s next titled ‘Mannangatti Since 1960’; motion poster out

September 18, 2023 03:54 pm | Updated 03:55 pm IST

Actor Nayanthara has signed up for a new project that will be produced by Prince Pictures and directed by YouTuber Dude Vicky. Titled Mannangatti Since 1960, the film’s motion poster was released earlier today.

Also starring Yogi Babu, Devadarshini, Gouri Kishan, Narendra Prasath and others, Sean Roldan is composing music for the film thereby marking his first collaboration with Nayanthara.

RD Rajasekhar is in charge of the film’s cinematography while editing is by G Madan. Mannangatti Since 1960 will go on floors soon.

Here’s the motion poster...

