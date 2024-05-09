ADVERTISEMENT

Nayanthara’s ‘Mannangatti Since 1960’ wraps up production

Updated - May 09, 2024 05:57 pm IST

Published - May 09, 2024 05:35 pm IST

‘Mannangatti Since 1960’ also stars Yogi Babu, Devadarshini, Gouri Kishan, and Narendra Prasath 

The Hindu Bureau

From the sets of ‘Mannangatti Since 1960’ | Photo Credit: @Prince_Pictures/X

We had previously reported that actor Nayanthara’s next is a film titled Mannangatti Since 1960, set to be directed by YouTuber Dude Vicky. The film’s shoot which commenced in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu in October last year, has been completed.

The makers took to social media to share the news.

Mannangatti Since 1960 also stars Yogi Babu, Devadarshini, Gouri Kishan, and Narendra Prasath among others.

Sean Roldan is composing music for the film, marking his first collaboration with Nayanthara. RD Rajasekhar is in charge of the film’s cinematography while editing is by G Madan.

Nayanthara will be seen next in The Test, co-starring Madhavan and Siddharth; and Jayam Ravi-Mohan Raja’s sequel film, Thani Oruvan 2, in which she reprises her role from the first film.

