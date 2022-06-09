Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan get married

The Hindu Bureau June 09, 2022 12:14 IST

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara

Actor Nayanthara and filmmaker-lyricist Vignesh Shivan are married. The couple, who have been dating for a few years now after working together first in Shivan’s 2015 directorial Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, tied the knot at a resort in Mahabalipuram on June 9. Ahead of the ceremony, the filmmaker wrote on social media that he was excited and looking forward to this next chapter in his life. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial) The event was attended by close friends, family members, and several celebrities from the film fraternity such as actors Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Karthi, directors Mani Ratnam, Atlee, and producer Boney Kapoor among others. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan last collaborated on the work front earlier this year on the comedy-drama Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, that also starred Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha. Nayanthara will next be seen in O2, releasing next week, and she is also reportedly starring in the Atlee-Shah Rukh Khan action-thriller Jawan. Vignesh Shivan had announced earlier that the couple would meet fans and members of the media together on June 11.



