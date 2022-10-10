Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan become parents to twin boys

PTI Chennai
October 10, 2022 00:46 IST

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan on Sunday said he and his wife, south star Nayanthara, have welcomed twin baby boys. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@VigneshShivN

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan on Sunday said he and his wife, south star Nayanthara, have welcomed twin baby boys.

Shivan, who tied the knot with the "GodFather" actor in June, took to Twitter to share the news with fans and followers.

The director, known for Tamil movies "Thaanaa Serndha Koottam", "Naanum Rowdydhaan" and "Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal", said they have named the newborns Uyir and Ulagam.

"Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa. We are blessed with twin baby Boys. All Our prayers, our ancestors’ blessings combined wit all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us. Need all ur blessings for our Uyir & Ulagam (sic)," Shivan tweeted.

According to reports, the couple welcomed twins via surrogacy.

On the work front, Nayanthara is set to make her Hindi film debut with Atlee’s "Jawan", fronted by Shah Rukh Khan.

