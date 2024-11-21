ADVERTISEMENT

Nayanthara thanks Shah Rukh Khan, Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi for giving NOC for her documentary

Updated - November 21, 2024 01:55 pm IST

Nayanthara had slammed actor-filmmaker Dhanush for denying NOC for her documentary ‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale’

The Hindu Bureau

Actor Nayanthara in the documentary ‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale.’ | Photo Credit: Netfilx India/YouTube

A couple of days after the premiere of her documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale, actor Nayanthara has thanked friends Shah Rukh Khan, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan for giving her an NOC for the film. Two days before the digital release of the documentary, the actor had slammed actor-filmmaker Dhanush for refusing to give NOC.

In a post, Nayanthara listed the names of all the film industry members who gave her the No Objection Certificate. “Our documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale has been released. Every film I worked on, holds immense significance in my life, as my journey in cinema is filled with countless joyful moments,” she wrote on Instagram.

“When I approached the following producers to obtain No Objection Certificates (NOCs), they granted them without hesitation or delay. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all of them,” she added.

On November 16, 2024, Nayanthara wrote a letter, responding to Dhanush’s legal notice. Dhanush had filed a Rs 10 crore lawsuit for the use of a clipping from the film NaanumRowdy Dhaan (2015). Dhanush had produced the film under the banner Wunderbar Films.

Nayanthara accused Dhanush of ‘festering vengeance’ against her Netflix documentary, and accused the actor for holding a “personal grudge” against her and her partner, Vignesh Shivan.

