Nayanthara thanks Shah Rukh Khan, Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi for giving NOC for her documentary

Nayanthara had slammed actor-filmmaker Dhanush for denying NOC for her documentary ‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale’

Published - November 21, 2024 01:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Actor Nayanthara in the documentary ‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale.’

Actor Nayanthara in the documentary ‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale.’ | Photo Credit: Netfilx India/YouTube

A couple of days after the premiere of her documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale, actor Nayanthara has thanked friends Shah Rukh Khan, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan for giving her an NOC for the film. Two days before the digital release of the documentary, the actor had slammed actor-filmmaker Dhanush for refusing to give NOC.

‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale’ review: A self-made superstar’s imperfect yet heartfelt tribute to love

In a post, Nayanthara listed the names of all the film industry members who gave her the No Objection Certificate. “Our documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale has been released. Every film I worked on, holds immense significance in my life, as my journey in cinema is filled with countless joyful moments,” she wrote on Instagram.

“When I approached the following producers to obtain No Objection Certificates (NOCs), they granted them without hesitation or delay. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all of them,” she added.

Festering vengeance: Nayanthara blasts Dhanush over legal notice, pens open letter

On November 16, 2024, Nayanthara wrote a letter, responding to Dhanush’s legal notice. Dhanush had filed a Rs 10 crore lawsuit for the use of a clipping from the film NaanumRowdy Dhaan (2015). Dhanush had produced the film under the banner Wunderbar Films.

ALSO READ:‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale’: Dhanush’s former co-stars, including Shruti Haasan, Parvathy and Nazriya, extend support to Nayanthara

Nayanthara accused Dhanush of ‘festering vengeance’ against her Netflix documentary, and accused the actor for holding a “personal grudge” against her and her partner, Vignesh Shivan.

