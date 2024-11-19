ADVERTISEMENT

Nayanthara reveals she was ‘told to quit cinema’, opens up about past relationships in ‘Beyond the Fairytale’

Published - November 19, 2024 11:05 am IST

The Tamil actress revealed that she temporarily left cinema at the peak of her career, influenced by an unnamed romantic partner’s advice

The Hindu Bureau

Nayanthara | Photo Credit: D.NARENDRAN

In her Netflix documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale, actress Nayanthara offers rare insights into her personal and professional life, discussing the challenges she faced during her journey in the film industry. Having maintained a guarded personal life, the actress reflects on her relationships, the sacrifices she made, and her eventual return to the spotlight.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale’ review: A self-made superstar’s imperfect yet heartfelt tribute to love

Nayanthara revealed that she temporarily left cinema at the peak of her career, influenced by a romantic partner’s advice. “It wasn’t like I had an option. I was told to leave cinema, and I agreed,” she shared, without naming anyone. Reports suggest this occurred during her relationship with filmmaker Prabhu Deva, a period marked by public scrutiny due to his unresolved marital issues. The relationship ended after two years, during which Nayanthara had taken a hiatus from films.

‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale’: Dhanush’s former co-stars, including Shruti Haasan, Parvathy and Nazriya, extend support to Nayanthara

Reflecting on her return, Nayanthara credited actor Nagarjuna, who offered her a role when others believed her career was over. “When everyone thought I was done, Nagarjuna called me with an offer,” she said. This comeback marked the beginning of a successful phase in her career, including critically acclaimed performances like Sri Rama Rajyam.

The documentary also touches on her first high-profile relationship with actor Silambarasan TR during the making of Vallavan. Their breakup, surrounded by controversies, was a difficult period for the actress. Co-star Nagarjuna recalled, “It was a turbulent time in her relationship.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Festering vengeance: Nayanthara blasts Dhanush over legal notice, pens open letter

Now married to filmmaker Vignesh Shivan following a collaboration on Naanum Rowdy Dhaan alongside Dhanush, the actress is now a mother of twin sons, Uyir and Ulag, Nayanthara has continued her cinematic run, including her Bollywood debut in Jawan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Tamil cinema

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US