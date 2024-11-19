Nayanthara reveals she was ‘told to quit cinema’, opens up about past relationships in ‘Beyond the Fairytale’

In her Netflix documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale, actress Nayanthara offers rare insights into her personal and professional life, discussing the challenges she faced during her journey in the film industry. Having maintained a guarded personal life, the actress reflects on her relationships, the sacrifices she made, and her eventual return to the spotlight.

Nayanthara revealed that she temporarily left cinema at the peak of her career, influenced by a romantic partner’s advice. “It wasn’t like I had an option. I was told to leave cinema, and I agreed,” she shared, without naming anyone. Reports suggest this occurred during her relationship with filmmaker Prabhu Deva, a period marked by public scrutiny due to his unresolved marital issues. The relationship ended after two years, during which Nayanthara had taken a hiatus from films.

Reflecting on her return, Nayanthara credited actor Nagarjuna, who offered her a role when others believed her career was over. “When everyone thought I was done, Nagarjuna called me with an offer,” she said. This comeback marked the beginning of a successful phase in her career, including critically acclaimed performances like Sri Rama Rajyam.

The documentary also touches on her first high-profile relationship with actor Silambarasan TR during the making of Vallavan. Their breakup, surrounded by controversies, was a difficult period for the actress. Co-star Nagarjuna recalled, “It was a turbulent time in her relationship.”

Now married to filmmaker Vignesh Shivan following a collaboration on Naanum Rowdy Dhaan alongside Dhanush, the actress is now a mother of twin sons, Uyir and Ulag, Nayanthara has continued her cinematic run, including her Bollywood debut in Jawan.

