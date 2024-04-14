ADVERTISEMENT

Nayanthara on board Nivin Pauly-starrer ‘Dear Students’

April 14, 2024 02:02 pm | Updated 02:02 pm IST

The movie is written and directed by Sandeep Kumar and George Philip Roy

PTI

Nivin Pauly with Nayanthara; announcement poster of Nayanthara joining ‘Dear Students’ | Photo Credit: @NivinOfficial/X

Actor Nayanthara has joined the cast of the upcoming Malayalam film Dear Students, starring Nivin Pauly, the makers announced on Sunday.

Details regarding the plot and the rest of the cast and crew remain unknown at the moment.

Dear Students marks the second collaboration between Nivin and Nayanthara after 2019's Love Action Drama.

Production banners Pauly Pictures and Karma Media And Entertainment are backing the film, which will soon start shooting.

