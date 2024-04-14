GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Nayanthara on board Nivin Pauly-starrer ‘Dear Students’

The movie is written and directed by Sandeep Kumar and George Philip Roy

April 14, 2024 02:02 pm | Updated 02:02 pm IST

PTI
Nivin Pauly with Nayanthara; announcement poster of Nayanthara joining ‘Dear Students’

Nivin Pauly with Nayanthara; announcement poster of Nayanthara joining ‘Dear Students’ | Photo Credit: @NivinOfficial/X

Actor Nayanthara has joined the cast of the upcoming Malayalam film Dear Students, starring Nivin Pauly, the makers announced on Sunday.

The movie is written and directed by Sandeep Kumar and George Philip Roy. Nivin, who also produces the film, shared a special announcement video on his official X page.

Madhavan, Nayanthara and Siddharth's 'The Test' concludes production

Details regarding the plot and the rest of the cast and crew remain unknown at the moment.

‘Varshangalkku Shesham’ movie review: Vineeth Sreenivasan’s humour holds together this ode to cinema and friendship

Dear Students marks the second collaboration between Nivin and Nayanthara after 2019's Love Action Drama.

Production banners Pauly Pictures and Karma Media And Entertainment are backing the film, which will soon start shooting.

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.