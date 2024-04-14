Nayanthara on board Nivin Pauly-starrer ‘Dear Students’

April 14, 2024 02:02 pm | Updated 02:02 pm IST

Actor Nayanthara has joined the cast of the upcoming Malayalam film Dear Students, starring Nivin Pauly, the makers announced on Sunday.

The movie is written and directed by Sandeep Kumar and George Philip Roy. Nivin, who also produces the film, shared a special announcement video on his official X page.

Details regarding the plot and the rest of the cast and crew remain unknown at the moment.

Dear Students marks the second collaboration between Nivin and Nayanthara after 2019's Love Action Drama.

Production banners Pauly Pictures and Karma Media And Entertainment are backing the film, which will soon start shooting.