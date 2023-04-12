Nayanthara, Madhavan and Siddharth team up for Sashikanth’s directorial debut ‘The Test’

April 12, 2023 03:12 pm | Updated 03:12 pm IST

Actors Madhavan, Nayanthara and Siddharth will be starring in producer S Sashikanth’s directorial debut The Test. While the team-up has been speculated for months, the makers have now confirmed the project with a motion poster.

Sashikanth will be producing the film with Chakravarthy Ramachandra under their Y Not Studios banner. The film will reunite Madhavan and Siddharth who earlier worked in Mani Ratnam’s Aayutha Ezhuthu (2004). This will also be the first time Nayanthara is working with both Madhavan and Siddharth. The shooting of The Test is currently in progress and more details are expected from the team soon.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara is currently shooting for her Hindu debut Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. While Siddarth is said to be a part of Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, Madhavan will star in a biopic of GD Naidu.