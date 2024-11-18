Nayanthara joins hands with first-time director Senthil Nallasamy for ‘Rakkayie’

Nayanthara has teamed up with debutant filmmaker Senthil Nallasamy for her next film. The project is titled Rakkayie. The movie will be produced by Vedikkaranpatti S Sakthivel and Aditya Pittie under the banners Drumsticks Productions and MovieVerse Studio respectively.

The makers released a teaser to announce the project. Set against a rural backdrop, Nayanthara seems to play a feisty character in the movie. The teaser shows her taking on evil men to protect her child. Nayanthara’s character is involved in an action sequence to ward off the villains.

Govind Vasantha is the music director of the movie while Gowtham Rajendran is the cinematographer. Praveen Antony is the film’s editor. Rakkayie is set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu and Hindi.

Meanwhile, Nayantara’s documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale, dropped on Netflix on November 18, 2024. Couple of days before the premiere of the documentary, Nayanthara stirred up a controversy by slamming Dhanush in an open letter.

She condemned Dhanush for filing a Rs 10 crore lawsuit against her for “unauthorized use” of a clipping related to the film Naanu Rowdy Dhaan — directed by Nayanthara’s husband, Vignesh Shivan — in the Netflix documentary. Dhanush’s Wunderbar Films had bankrolled the 2015 Tamil movie.

