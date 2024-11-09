‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale’: The Netflix docu promises to offer a never-seen-before glimpse into the star’s life

Netflix has unveiled the trailer of its upcoming documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale which is expected to give a peek into the actor’s life from her humble beginnings to her rise to stardom.

The documentary features accounts from friends and colleagues, including Rana Daggubatti, Taapsee Pannu, and Nagarjuna Akkineni, as well as her family and husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan.

“I’ve shared so much of my life on screen, but this documentary is my gift to the fans — a chance to let them in on the chapters that shaped me. Creating this film has been a true labour of love, and I’m excited for them to see this side of my world. I want to thank my fans for being with me every step of the way; I hope it feels as personal to everyone as it does to me,” Nayanthara shares via a statement from Netflix.

“Nayanthara is my wife, my best friend, and someone I truly look up to. She’s faced every challenge head-on and has emerged stronger each time, embodying resilience in every sense. I’m really proud of her, and I’m excited for her fans to see the real her — the beautiful soul she is beyond the spotlight,” Vignesh Shivan adds.

The series will stream on Netflix from November 18 on the occasion of Nayanthara’s birthday. Watch the trailer of Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale here:

