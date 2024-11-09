ADVERTISEMENT

‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale’: The Netflix docu promises to offer a never-seen-before glimpse into the star’s life

Published - November 09, 2024 12:21 pm IST

The documentary features accounts from friends and colleagues, including Rana Daggubatti, Taapsee Pannu, and Nagarjuna Akkineni

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale’ | Photo Credit: @NetflixIndiaOfficial/YouTube

Netflix has unveiled the trailer of its upcoming documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale which is expected to give a peek into the actor’s life from her humble beginnings to her rise to stardom.

ADVERTISEMENT

Documentary ‘Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale’ announced by Netflix

The documentary features accounts from friends and colleagues, including Rana Daggubatti, Taapsee Pannu, and Nagarjuna Akkineni, as well as her family and husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan.

“I’ve shared so much of my life on screen, but this documentary is my gift to the fans — a chance to let them in on the chapters that shaped me. Creating this film has been a true labour of love, and I’m excited for them to see this side of my world. I want to thank my fans for being with me every step of the way; I hope it feels as personal to everyone as it does to me,” Nayanthara shares via a statement from Netflix.

9Skin, co-founded by Nayanthara, ties up with Reliance Retail’s Tira   

“Nayanthara is my wife, my best friend, and someone I truly look up to. She’s faced every challenge head-on and has emerged stronger each time, embodying resilience in every sense. I’m really proud of her, and I’m excited for her fans to see the real her — the beautiful soul she is beyond the spotlight,” Vignesh Shivan adds.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The series will stream on Netflix from November 18 on the occasion of Nayanthara’s birthday. Watch the trailer of Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale here:

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US