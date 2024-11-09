 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale’: The Netflix docu promises to offer a never-seen-before glimpse into the star’s life

The documentary features accounts from friends and colleagues, including Rana Daggubatti, Taapsee Pannu, and Nagarjuna Akkineni

Published - November 09, 2024 12:21 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale’

A still from ‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale’ | Photo Credit: @NetflixIndiaOfficial/YouTube

Netflix has unveiled the trailer of its upcoming documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale which is expected to give a peek into the actor’s life from her humble beginnings to her rise to stardom.

Documentary ‘Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale’ announced by Netflix

The documentary features accounts from friends and colleagues, including Rana Daggubatti, Taapsee Pannu, and Nagarjuna Akkineni, as well as her family and husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan.

“I’ve shared so much of my life on screen, but this documentary is my gift to the fans — a chance to let them in on the chapters that shaped me. Creating this film has been a true labour of love, and I’m excited for them to see this side of my world. I want to thank my fans for being with me every step of the way; I hope it feels as personal to everyone as it does to me,” Nayanthara shares via a statement from Netflix.

9Skin, co-founded by Nayanthara, ties up with Reliance Retail’s Tira   

“Nayanthara is my wife, my best friend, and someone I truly look up to. She’s faced every challenge head-on and has emerged stronger each time, embodying resilience in every sense. I’m really proud of her, and I’m excited for her fans to see the real her — the beautiful soul she is beyond the spotlight,” Vignesh Shivan adds.

The series will stream on Netflix from November 18 on the occasion of Nayanthara’s birthday. Watch the trailer of Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale here:

Published - November 09, 2024 12:21 pm IST

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema / television

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.